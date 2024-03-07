Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ Tarleton State Texans
Current Records: Utah Valley 14-15, Tarleton State 22-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tarleton State is heading back home. They and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wisdom Gym. Tarleton State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Tarleton State still came out on top. The Texans took their contest against the Thunderbirds 88-83.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Utah Valley's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 78-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks. Utah Valley didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Texans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season. As for the Wolverines, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-15.
Going forward, Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
Tarleton State was able to grind out a solid victory over Utah Valley in their previous matchup back in February, winning 72-61. Does Tarleton State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Utah Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Tarleton State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140.5 points.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tarleton State.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Tarleton State 72 vs. Utah Valley 61
- Mar 09, 2023 - Utah Valley 72 vs. Tarleton State 58
- Feb 23, 2023 - Tarleton State 77 vs. Utah Valley 58
- Feb 16, 2022 - Utah Valley 69 vs. Tarleton State 56
- Jan 01, 2022 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Tarleton State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Tarleton State 70 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Tarleton State 60