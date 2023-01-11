Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Chicago State 4-14; Tarleton State 8-8

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans won both of their matches against the Chicago State Cougars last season (57-54 and 79-60) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Wisdom Gymnasium. Tarleton State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Texans came up short against the Sam Houston Bearkats this past Saturday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, everything went Chicago State's way against the East-West University Phantoms on Monday as they made off with a 90-70 win.

Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tarleton State is now 8-8 while Chicago State sits at 4-14. The Cougars are 1-2 after wins this year, and the Texans are 4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a big 9-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tarleton State have won both of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last four years.