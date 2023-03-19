Who's Playing

Radford @ Tarleton State

Regular Season Records: Radford 19-14; Tarleton State 17-16

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the Tarleton State Texans in a playoff game at Ocean Center at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Radford lost 72-71 to the Campbell Fighting Camels two weeks ago on a last-minute half-court bomb from Campbell's guard Anthony Dell'Orso with 0:01 remaining. The losing side was boosted by guard DaQuan Smith, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Tarleton State and the Utah Valley Wolverines last Thursday was not particularly close, with the Texans falling 72-58. One thing holding Tarleton State back was the mediocre play of guard Freddy Hicks, who did not have his best game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 3-for-11, 10-point finish.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.