Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Sam Houston 19-6; Tarleton State 14-13

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Tarleton State Texans are heading back home. The Texans and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Wisdom Gymnasium. Sam Houston should still be riding high after a win, while Tarleton State will be looking to right the ship.

Tarleton State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 65-60 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 66-56 on Wednesday.

Tarleton State is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Texans are now 14-13 while the Bearkats sit at 19-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tarleton State comes into the matchup boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.3. But Sam Houston is even better: they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.7 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Sam Houston a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Sam Houston have won two out of their last three games against Tarleton State.