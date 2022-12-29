Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Tarleton State

Current Records: UT Arlington 5-8; Tarleton State 6-6

What to Know

Get ready for a WAC battle as the Tarleton State Texans and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Wisdom Gymnasium. Tarleton State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The sound you heard last Wednesday was the absolute smackdown the Texans laid on the Huston-Tillotson Rams.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the California Golden Bears an easy 73-51 victory.

Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while UT Arlington has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Tarleton State is now 6-6 while the Mavericks sit at 5-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Texans have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.20% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UT Arlington has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.