Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Tarleton State

Current Records: UT Arlington 5-8; Tarleton State 6-6

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Tarleton State Texans are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Wisdom Gymnasium. Tarleton State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Mavericks will be looking to right the ship.

Last week, UT Arlington got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the California Golden Bears an easy 73-51 win.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Tarleton State at home against the Huston-Tillotson Rams last Wednesday as the team secured a 114-56 victory.

UT Arlington is now 5-8 while Tarleton State sits at 6-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Texans have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.20% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.