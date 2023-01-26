Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-10; Tarleton State 10-10

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Texans and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wisdom Gymnasium. Tarleton State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Tarleton State suffered a grim 77-48 defeat to the California Baptist Lancers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech strolled past the New Mexico St. Aggies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 89-76.

Tarleton State and Utah Tech now sit at an identical 10-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Texans enter the matchup with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Trailblazers are stumbling into the contest with the 21st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tarleton State have won two out of their last three games against Utah Tech.