Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-10; Tarleton State 10-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tarleton State Texans are heading back home. The Texans and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Wisdom Gymnasium. Tarleton State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Tarleton State has to be hurting after a devastating 77-48 defeat at the hands of the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech had enough points to win and then some against the New Mexico St. Aggies on Saturday, taking their matchup 89-76.

Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Tarleton State and the Trailblazers now sit at an identical 10-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Texans enter the contest with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Utah Tech is stumbling into the game with the 19th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Utah Tech.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Odds

The Texans are a 4-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tarleton State have won two out of their last three games against Utah Tech.