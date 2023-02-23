Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Utah Valley 21-6; Tarleton State 14-14

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines are 3-1 against the Tarleton State Texans since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Wolverines and Tarleton State will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Wisdom Gymnasium. Utah Valley won both of their matches against Tarleton State last season (77-55 and 69-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Seattle Redhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley beat the Redhawks 67-58.

Meanwhile, the Texans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-59 to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolverines are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah Valley's victory lifted them to 21-6 while Tarleton State's loss dropped them down to 14-14. We'll see if Utah Valley can repeat their recent success or if Tarleton State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Valley have won three out of their last four games against Tarleton State.