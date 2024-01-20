Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Iowa State 13-4, TCU 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the TCU Horned Frogs and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

TCU fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Cincinnati on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Bearcats 81-77.

The losing side was boosted by Ernest Udeh Jr., who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds and five steals. That's the first time this season that he grabbed three or more steals. Another player making a difference was Trevian Tennyson, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Iowa State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 87-72 bruising from the Cougars.

The Horned Frogs' defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for the Cyclones, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 13-4.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: TCU just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've made 48.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

TCU is a 3.5-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

TCU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.