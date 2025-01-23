Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how TCU and Kansas will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but TCU leads 35-33 over Kansas.

TCU came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Kansas 13-4, TCU 10-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kansas is 8-2 against TCU since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Despite being away, the Jayhawks are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas will roll into the contest after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points on Wednesday, then bounced right back against Kansas State on Saturday. Kansas walked away with an 84-74 victory over Kansas State.

Kansas' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Dickinson, who went 12 for 19 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds. Dickinson had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa State on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Zeke Mayo, who went 7 for 13 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU posted their closest victory since February 17, 2024 on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over Baylor.

TCU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ernest Udeh Jr. out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. Udeh Jr. is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Brendan Wenzel, who scored 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

Kansas is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for TCU, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-7.

Kansas came out on top in a nail-biter against TCU in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, sneaking past 83-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against TCU.