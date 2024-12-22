Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Montana State 5-7, TCU 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Montana State Bobcats in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

TCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 58-49 victory over South Alabama on Monday.

TCU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ernest Udeh Jr., who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Trazarien White, who scored 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Montana State didn't have quite enough to beat UC Riverside on Wednesday and fell 83-80. Even though they lost, the Bobcats' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 207th in scoring overall).

TCU's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Montana State, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-7.