Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Oklahoma 13-1, TCU 11-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.18

What to Know

Oklahoma has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Oklahoma's defense has only allowed 63.2 points per game this season, so TCU's offense will have their work cut out for TCU.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Oklahoma proved on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 71-63 win over the Cyclones.

Meanwhile, the matchup between TCU and Kansas on Saturday hardly resembled the 63-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Horned Frogs lost 83-81 to the Jayhawks on a last-minute layup with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

The losing side was boosted by Trevian Tennyson, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 3 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Emanuel Miller, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

The Sooners' victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-1. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.82 points. As for the Horned Frogs, their loss dropped their record down to 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Oklahoma and TCU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.7 points per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oklahoma is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

TCU is a 4-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 7 out of their last 10 games against TCU.