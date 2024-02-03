Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Texas 14-7, TCU 16-5

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Texas is 8-2 against the Horned Frogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Texas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Cougars on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. Texas has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Texas' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Max Abmas, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Dillon Mitchell who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Abmas didn't help Texas' cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, TCU waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Red Raiders by a score of 85-78.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Micah Peavy, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Trevian Tennyson, who scored 23 points.

The Longhorns' loss dropped their record down to 14-7. As for the Horned Frogs, their win bumped their record up to 16-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas beat the Horned Frogs 66-60 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Texas repeat their success, or do the Horned Frogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against TCU.