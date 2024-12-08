Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-1, TCU 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dickies Arena. The Horned Frogs are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

TCU took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They came out on top against Xavier by a score of 76-72 (the very same score they lost by in their prior game). The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

TCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Frankie Collins out in front who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ernest Udeh Jr., who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Vanderbilt's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took down Va. Tech 80-64 on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Commodores.

Among those leading the charge was Jason Edwards, who earned 19 points. Another player making a difference was MJ Collins, who scored 15 points.

Even though they won, Vanderbilt struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

TCU pushed their record up to 5-3 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Vanderbilt, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Vanderbilt is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those brave souls putting their money on TCU against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to Vanderbilt's 6-3.

TCU couldn't quite finish off Vanderbilt when the teams last played back in January of 2018 and fell 81-78. Can TCU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a slight 1.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Horned Frogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vanderbilt won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.