Who's Playing

Arizona State @ TCU

Regular Season Records: Arizona State 23-12; TCU 21-12

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the #22 TCU Horned Frogs are set to clash at 10:05 p.m. ET March 17 at Ball Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. ASU should still be riding high after a big win, while the Horned Frogs will be looking to right the ship.

The Sun Devils earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Nevada Wolf Pack with a sharp 98-73 victory. Five players on ASU scored in the double digits: guard DJ Horne (20), guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (17), guard Jamiya Neal (16), guard Devan Cambridge (15), and guard Luther Muhammad (12). Devan Cambridge's performance made up for a slower contest against the Arizona Wildcats last Friday.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 66-60 to the Texas Longhorns. Guard Mike Miles Jr. (15 points) was the top scorer for TCU.

ASU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas Southern Tigers Nov. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-66. In other words, don't count TCU out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:05 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:05 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.