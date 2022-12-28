Who's Playing
Cent. Arkansas @ No. 20 TCU
Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-7; TCU 10-1
What to Know
The Cent. Arkansas Bears are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the #20 TCU Horned Frogs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs should still be riding high after a win, while Cent. Arkansas will be looking to regain their footing.
The Bears came up short against the Little Rock Trojans last week, falling 75-66.
Meanwhile, TCU ultimately received the gift of a 75-71 victory from a begrudging Utah squad last Wednesday. They can attribute much of their success to forward Emanuel Miller, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards.
Cent. Arkansas is now 5-7 while TCU sits at 10-1. TCU is 8-1 after wins this season, and Cent. Arkansas is 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.