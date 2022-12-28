Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ No. 20 TCU

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-7; TCU 10-1

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the #20 TCU Horned Frogs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs should still be riding high after a win, while Cent. Arkansas will be looking to regain their footing.

The Bears came up short against the Little Rock Trojans last week, falling 75-66.

Meanwhile, TCU ultimately received the gift of a 75-71 victory from a begrudging Utah squad last Wednesday. They can attribute much of their success to forward Emanuel Miller, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards.

Cent. Arkansas is now 5-7 while TCU sits at 10-1. TCU is 8-1 after wins this season, and Cent. Arkansas is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.