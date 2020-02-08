How to watch TCU vs. Kansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch TCU vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ TCU
Current Records: Kansas 19-3; TCU 13-9
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks are 8-1 against the TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Kansas and TCU will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Kansas is cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while the Horned Frogs are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Kansas and the Texas Longhorns on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Kansas wrapped it up with a 69-58 win at home. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Marcus Garrett, who had 11 points in addition to five rebounds, and center Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, TCU lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road by a decisive 72-57 margin. The over/under? 129. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Guard RJ Nembhard (16 points) and guard Desmond Bane (14 points) were the top scorers for TCU.
Kansas' victory brought them up to 19-3 while the Horned Frogs' loss pulled them down to 13-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Jayhawks come into the game boasting the 12th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. TCU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won eight out of their last nine games against TCU.
- Feb 11, 2019 - Kansas 82 vs. TCU 77
- Jan 09, 2019 - Kansas 77 vs. TCU 68
- Feb 06, 2018 - Kansas 71 vs. TCU 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Kansas 88 vs. TCU 84
- Mar 09, 2017 - TCU 85 vs. Kansas 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Kansas 87 vs. TCU 68
- Dec 30, 2016 - Kansas 86 vs. TCU 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kansas 75 vs. TCU 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. TCU 63
