How to watch TCU vs. Kansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas @ TCU

Current Records: Kansas 19-3; TCU 13-9

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks are 8-1 against the TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Kansas and TCU will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Kansas is cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while the Horned Frogs are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Kansas and the Texas Longhorns on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Kansas wrapped it up with a 69-58 win at home. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Marcus Garrett, who had 11 points in addition to five rebounds, and center Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road by a decisive 72-57 margin. The over/under? 129. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Guard RJ Nembhard (16 points) and guard Desmond Bane (14 points) were the top scorers for TCU.

Kansas' victory brought them up to 19-3 while the Horned Frogs' loss pulled them down to 13-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Jayhawks come into the game boasting the 12th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. TCU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last nine games against TCU.