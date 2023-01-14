Who's Playing

Kansas State @ TCU

Current Records: Kansas State 15-1; TCU 13-3

What to Know

The #11 Kansas State Wildcats and the #17 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first 60-57 on the road and K-State taking the second 75-63.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State took their contest against Oklahoma State 65-57. It was another big night for K-State's guard Markquis Nowell, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, seven dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, TCU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 79-75 to the Texas Longhorns. TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Emanuel Miller, who had 21 points.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 15-1 while TCU's defeat dropped them down to 13-3. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if TCU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against TCU.