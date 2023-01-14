Who's Playing
Kansas State @ TCU
Current Records: Kansas State 15-1; TCU 13-3
What to Know
The #11 Kansas State Wildcats and the #17 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first 60-57 on the road and K-State taking the second 75-63.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State took their contest against Oklahoma State 65-57. It was another big night for K-State's guard Markquis Nowell, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, seven dimes and five boards.
Meanwhile, TCU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 79-75 to the Texas Longhorns. TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Emanuel Miller, who had 21 points.
The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Kansas State's victory lifted them to 15-1 while TCU's defeat dropped them down to 13-3. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if TCU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kansas State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against TCU.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. TCU 63
- Jan 12, 2022 - TCU 60 vs. Kansas State 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Kansas State 71 vs. TCU 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kansas State 62 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - TCU 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Kansas State 53 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - TCU 68 vs. Kansas State 57
- Jan 07, 2020 - TCU 59 vs. Kansas State 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. TCU 61
- Mar 04, 2019 - Kansas State 64 vs. TCU 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Kansas State 65 vs. TCU 55
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kansas State 66 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - TCU 66 vs. Kansas State 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas State 73 vs. TCU 68
- Mar 01, 2017 - Kansas State 75 vs. TCU 74
- Feb 01, 2017 - TCU 86 vs. Kansas State 80
- Mar 02, 2016 - Kansas State 79 vs. TCU 54
- Feb 16, 2016 - Kansas State 63 vs. TCU 49