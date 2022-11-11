Who's Playing

Lamar @ No. 14 TCU

Current Records: Lamar 1-0; TCU 1-0

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the #14 TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

It was a close one, but on Monday the Cardinals sidestepped the St. Thomas (TX) Celts for a 63-61 win.

Speaking of close games: TCU escaped with a win on Monday against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: Emanuel Miller (19), Mike Miles Jr. (15), Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (11), and Micah Peavy (10).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Lamar and TCU clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.