Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ No. 21 TCU

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-11; TCU 8-1

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the #21 TCU Horned Frogs at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs should still be feeling good after a win, while Mississippi Valley State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Delta Devils received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 66-51 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Guard Kadar Waller (12 points) was the top scorer for Mississippi Valley State.

Meanwhile, TCU picked up an 83-75 victory over the SMU Mustangs on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State is now 1-11 while TCU sits at 8-1. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 after wins this year, and Mississippi Valley State is 1-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.