Who's Playing
Mississippi Valley State @ No. 21 TCU
Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-11; TCU 8-1
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the #21 TCU Horned Frogs at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs should still be feeling good after a win, while Mississippi Valley State will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Delta Devils received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 66-51 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Guard Kadar Waller (12 points) was the top scorer for Mississippi Valley State.
Meanwhile, TCU picked up an 83-75 victory over the SMU Mustangs on Saturday.
Mississippi Valley State is now 1-11 while TCU sits at 8-1. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 after wins this year, and Mississippi Valley State is 1-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.