Who's Playing

NW State @ No. 14 TCU

Current Records: NW State 1-2; TCU 2-0

What to Know

The NW State Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #14 TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. NW State will be seeking to avenge the 74-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 3 of 2020.

It was close but no cigar for the Demons as they fell 69-67 to the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday. One thing holding NW State back was the mediocre play of guard Isaac Haney, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Horned Frogs and the Lamar Cardinals this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as TCU wrapped it up with a 77-66 win at home. Among those leading the charge for TCU was guard Mike Miles Jr., who had 26 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

NW State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

TCU's victory lifted them to 2-0 while NW State's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Horned Frogs can repeat their recent success or if the Demons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 25-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Horned Frogs slightly, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.