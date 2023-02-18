Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ TCU

Current Records: Oklahoma State 16-10; TCU 17-9

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the #22 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Cowboys received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 87-76 to the Kansas Jayhawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Kalib Boone, who had 27 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between TCU and the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday was not particularly close, with TCU falling 70-59. Guard Shahada Wells (15 points) and guard Micah Peavy (13 points) were the top scorers for TCU.

Oklahoma State is now 16-10 while TCU sits at 17-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the game with 5.2 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Horned Frogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Series History

TCU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.