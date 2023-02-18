Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ TCU
Current Records: Oklahoma State 16-10; TCU 17-9
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the #22 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Cowboys received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 87-76 to the Kansas Jayhawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Kalib Boone, who had 27 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between TCU and the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday was not particularly close, with TCU falling 70-59. Guard Shahada Wells (15 points) and guard Micah Peavy (13 points) were the top scorers for TCU.
Oklahoma State is now 16-10 while TCU sits at 17-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the game with 5.2 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Horned Frogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
TCU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. TCU 73
- Feb 08, 2022 - TCU 77 vs. Oklahoma State 73
- Jan 19, 2022 - Oklahoma State 57 vs. TCU 56
- Feb 03, 2021 - TCU 81 vs. Oklahoma State 78
- Dec 16, 2020 - TCU 77 vs. Oklahoma State 76
- Feb 05, 2020 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. TCU 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - TCU 52 vs. Oklahoma State 40
- Mar 13, 2019 - TCU 73 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Feb 18, 2019 - Oklahoma State 68 vs. TCU 61
- Feb 06, 2019 - TCU 70 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Feb 17, 2018 - TCU 90 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - TCU 79 vs. Oklahoma State 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Oklahoma State 71 vs. TCU 68
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma State 89 vs. TCU 76
- Feb 08, 2016 - TCU 63 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Oklahoma State 69 vs. TCU 48