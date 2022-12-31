Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 18 TCU

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-2; TCU 11-1

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Tech and the #18 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Raiders winning the first 82-69 at home and TCU taking the second 69-66.

Texas Tech took their matchup at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 110-71 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs. It was another big night for Texas Tech's forward Kevin Obanor, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday TCU proved too difficult a challenge. The Horned Frogs couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 103-57 stomp they got at home against the Bears. TCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Emanuel Miller led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 10-2 and TCU to 11-1. Both Texas Tech and the Horned Frogs have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 14 games against TCU.