Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ No. 18 TCU
Current Records: Texas Tech 10-2; TCU 11-1
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Tech and the #18 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Raiders winning the first 82-69 at home and TCU taking the second 69-66.
Texas Tech took their matchup at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 110-71 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs. It was another big night for Texas Tech's forward Kevin Obanor, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday TCU proved too difficult a challenge. The Horned Frogs couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 103-57 stomp they got at home against the Bears. TCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Emanuel Miller led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.
The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 10-2 and TCU to 11-1. Both Texas Tech and the Horned Frogs have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $77.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 14 games against TCU.
- Feb 26, 2022 - TCU 69 vs. Texas Tech 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - Texas Tech 82 vs. TCU 69
- Mar 02, 2021 - Texas Tech 69 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 10, 2020 - Texas Tech 88 vs. TCU 42
- Jan 21, 2020 - TCU 65 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. TCU 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 79 vs. TCU 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 71
- Feb 07, 2017 - TCU 62 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Jan 18, 2017 - Texas Tech 75 vs. TCU 69
- Mar 09, 2016 - TCU 67 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 23, 2016 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 79
- Jan 18, 2016 - Texas Tech 76 vs. TCU 69