Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Columbia 2-2, Temple 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.02

What to Know

Columbia has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against the Temple Owls at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liacouras Center. Columbia has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Columbia proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Broncos 105-60 at home. With that win, Columbia brought their scoring average up to 81.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Temple waltzed into Tuesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They skirted past the Dragons 66-64.

Temple's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Matteo Picarelli, who scored 11 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 steal. Steve Settle III was another key contributor, scoring 8 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Their wins bumped the Lions to 2-2 and the Owls to 3-0.

Columbia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Temple is a big 12.5-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.