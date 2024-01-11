Halftime Report

East Carolina is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but East Carolina leads 33-31 over Temple.

East Carolina came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Temple Owls

Current Records: East Carolina 8-7, Temple 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Liacouras Center. The timing is sure in Temple's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while East Carolina has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Temple proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Shockers by a score of 68-61.

Temple relied on the efforts of Hysier Miller, who scored 17 points along with eight assists and five rebounds, and Steve Settle III, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and six steals. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Pirates earned a 62-57 win over the Golden Hurricane on Sunday.

East Carolina got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Brandon Johnson out in front who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds. RJ Felton was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and five steals.

The Owls now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Pirates, they now also have a winning record of 8-7.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Temple is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Temple is a slight 2-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Temple has won 7 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.