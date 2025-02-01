Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Temple Owls

Current Records: East Carolina 12-9, Temple 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the East Carolina Pirates and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liacouras Center. The Pirates are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Temple is hoping to do what South Florida couldn't on Saturday: put an end to East Carolina's winning streak, which now stands at three games. East Carolina came out on top against South Florida by a score of 64-55. That's two games straight that the Pirates have won by exactly nine points.

East Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Trevion LaBeaux led the charge by posting eight points along with eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave LaBeaux a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Another player making a difference was Jordan Riley, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

East Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Temple ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted by Charlotte 90-89 thanks to a clutch free throw from Jamal Mashburn Jr. with but a second left in the fourth quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Mashburn Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup as he had 34 points in addition to six rebounds. Steve Settle III was another key player, scoring 13 points along with three steals.

East Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 12-9. As for Temple, their win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. East Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

East Carolina barely slipped by Temple in their previous meeting on January 8th, winning 80-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for East Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.