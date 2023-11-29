Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: La Salle 5-1, Temple 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

La Salle is 1-6 against Temple since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The La Salle Explorers will head out on the road to face off against the Temple Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. La Salle might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Sunday.

La Salle was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Eagles as the Explorers made off with a 81-62 win. The victory was just what La Salle needed coming off of a 95-66 loss in their prior game.

La Salle's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Anwar Gill, who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Gill continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jhamir Brickus, who scored 14 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Owls were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 77-76 to the Rebels. Temple has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sam Hofman, who scored 11 points along with 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Hysier Miller was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Explorers' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. As for the Owls, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

La Salle is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Temple is a 4-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 7 games against La Salle.