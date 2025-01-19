Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Tulane 10-8, Temple 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Thursday, Temple was able to grind out a solid victory over Memphis, taking the game 88-81. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Owls.

Temple's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Shane Dezonie led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Dezonie a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Quante Berry was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Temple smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Tulane strolled past FAU with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 80-65.

Tulane got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kaleb Banks out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points plus two steals. Banks had some trouble finding his footing against South Florida on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 20 points along with two steals.

Temple's victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-6. As for Tulane, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Temple has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Temple came up short against Tulane in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 92-80. Will Temple have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Tulane has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Temple.