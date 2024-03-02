Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Tulsa 14-14, Temple 11-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Liacouras Center. Tulsa is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tulsa and the Roadrunners didn't disappoint and broke past the 159 point over/under on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane received a tough blow as they fell 89-73 to the Roadrunners. Tulsa found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the loss, Tulsa got a solid performance out of PJ Haggerty, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Temple waltzed into their match on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Owls as the Owls made off with a 65-43 win.

Hysier Miller was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 16 points along with four steals. He didn't help Temple's cause all that much against the Shockers on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Steve Settle III, who scored eight points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Golden Hurricane have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-14 record this season. As for the Owls, their victory bumped their record up to 11-17.

Tulsa suffered a grim 76-53 defeat to the Owls in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Tulsa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.