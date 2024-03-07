Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: UAB 18-11, Temple 11-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Temple will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Temple unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Hurricane. Temple didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Temple got a solid performance out of Hysier Miller, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but UAB and Memphis didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 106-87 punch to the gut against the Tigers. UAB was up 22 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

UAB's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Eric Gaines, who scored 17 points along with eight assists and two steals, and Alejandro Vasquez who scored 18 points. Gaines didn't help UAB's cause all that much against Wichita State last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Owls' defeat dropped their record down to 11-18. As for the Blazers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

UAB is a slight 2-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

