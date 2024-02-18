Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UTSA after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 41-34 lead against Temple.

If UTSA keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-17 in no time. On the other hand, Temple will have to make due with an 8-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Temple Owls

Current Records: UTSA 8-17, Temple 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Liacouras Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for UTSA and ten for the Owls.

Last Thursday, the Roadrunners came up short against the 49ers and fell 79-70.

Despite the loss, UTSA got a solid performance out of PJ Carter, who scored 22 points.

Even though they lost, UTSA smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charlotte only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Owls couldn't handle the Owls on Thursday and fell 80-68. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Riley, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Hofman, who scored 12 points.

The Roadrunners have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Owls, they dropped their record down to 8-17 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UTSA is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on UTSA: they have a less-than-stellar 10-14 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Temple is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

