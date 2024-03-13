Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Temple Owls

Current Records: UTSA 11-20, Temple 12-19

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners and the Temple Owls are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dickies Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest.

UTSA unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They lost 84-82 to the Owls on a last-minute jump shot From Hysier Miller. UTSA didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

PJ Carter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Carlton Linguard Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Roadrunners' loss dropped their record down to 11-20. As for the Owls, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UTSA couldn't quite finish off Temple in their previous matchup on Sunday and fell 84-82. Can UTSA avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Temple has won both of the games they've played against UTSA in the last 0 years.