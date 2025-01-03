Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Wichita State 10-3, Temple 8-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Temple is preparing for their first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Wichita State Shockers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. The Owls have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Temple took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. Everything went their way against Buffalo as Temple made off with a 91-71 victory. The Owls' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Temple's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quante Berry, who went 7 for 8 en route to 15 points plus four steals. What's more, Berry also posted a 87.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Steve Settle III, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Wichita State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They wrapped up 2024 with an 87-72 victory over Friends (Kan). The win made it back-to-back victories for the Shockers.

Temple's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. As for Wichita State, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Temple hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Temple is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Temple's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Wichita State over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Temple is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Temple.