How to watch Temple vs. Connecticut: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

How to watch Temple vs. Connecticut basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut @ Temple
Current Records: Connecticut 14-11; Temple 13-12
What to Know
The Connecticut Huskies and the Temple Owls are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. UConn and the Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liacouras Center. UConn has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Temple should be prepared for a fight.
UConn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, sneaking past 64-61. UConn can attribute much of their success to guard Christian Vital, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Temple found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 76-56 punch to the gut against the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday. Temple's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Nate Pierre-Louis, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards, and guard Quinton Rose, who had 22 points along with five boards.
The Huskies are now 14-11 while Temple sits at 13-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UConn comes into the contest boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.5. Temple is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 2.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple and Connecticut both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Connecticut 78 vs. Temple 63
- Mar 07, 2019 - Temple 78 vs. Connecticut 71
- Feb 06, 2019 - Temple 81 vs. Connecticut 63
- Feb 28, 2018 - Connecticut 72 vs. Temple 66
- Jan 28, 2018 - Temple 85 vs. Connecticut 57
- Feb 19, 2017 - Connecticut 64 vs. Temple 63
- Jan 11, 2017 - Connecticut 73 vs. Temple 59
- Mar 12, 2016 - Connecticut 77 vs. Temple 62
- Feb 11, 2016 - Temple 63 vs. Connecticut 58
- Jan 05, 2016 - Temple 55 vs. Connecticut 53
-
