Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Temple

Current Records: Delaware State 2-10; Temple 6-5

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Temple Owls at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Liacouras Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-51, which was the final score in Delaware State's tilt against the Wagner Seahawks on Monday.

Meanwhile, Temple received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 65-48 to the UCF Knights. Guard Damian Dunn had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.

The Hornets are now 2-10 while the Owls sit at 6-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Delaware State has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Temple has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.