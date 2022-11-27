Who's Playing

Drexel @ Temple

Current Records: Drexel 3-3; Temple 2-4

What to Know

The Temple Owls will be playing at home against the Drexel Dragons at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

It looks like Temple got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 61-49 bruising from the Richmond Spiders on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Owls was guard Khalif Battle (26 points).

As for Drexel, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in an 85-81 heartbreaker to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The losses put Temple at 2-4 and Drexel at 3-3. Temple is 2-1 after losses this season, the Dragons 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Series History

Temple won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Drexel.