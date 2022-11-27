Who's Playing
Drexel @ Temple
Current Records: Drexel 3-3; Temple 2-4
What to Know
The Temple Owls will be playing at home against the Drexel Dragons at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.
It looks like Temple got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 61-49 bruising from the Richmond Spiders on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Owls was guard Khalif Battle (26 points).
As for Drexel, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in an 85-81 heartbreaker to the Indiana State Sycamores.
The losses put Temple at 2-4 and Drexel at 3-3. Temple is 2-1 after losses this season, the Dragons 1-1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Drexel.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Drexel 0 vs. Temple 0
- Nov 05, 2019 - Temple 70 vs. Drexel 62
- Dec 22, 2018 - Temple 82 vs. Drexel 64
- Dec 16, 2017 - Temple 63 vs. Drexel 60