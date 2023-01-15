Who's Playing
Memphis @ Temple
Current Records: Memphis 12-5; Temple 10-8
What to Know
The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. Temple and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. The Owls should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was a close one, but last Tuesday Temple sidestepped the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for a 76-72 win. The top scorers for Temple were forward Zach Hicks (14 points), guard Khalif Battle (13 points), and guard Damian Dunn (12 points).
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Tigers as they fell 107-104 to the UCF Knights this past Wednesday. Guard Kendric Davis did his best for Memphis, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.
The Owls are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Temple is now 10-8 while Memphis sits at 12-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Temple is stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Temple, the Tigers enter the contest with 16.5 takeaways on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Memphis' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won five out of their last nine games against Temple.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Memphis 78 vs. Temple 64
- Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 79 vs. Temple 65
- Feb 26, 2019 - Memphis 81 vs. Temple 73
- Jan 24, 2019 - Temple 85 vs. Memphis 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Memphis 75 vs. Temple 72
- Feb 12, 2017 - Temple 74 vs. Memphis 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Temple 77 vs. Memphis 66
- Mar 03, 2016 - Temple 72 vs. Memphis 62
- Jan 13, 2016 - Memphis 67 vs. Temple 65