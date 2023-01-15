Who's Playing

Memphis @ Temple

Current Records: Memphis 12-5; Temple 10-8

What to Know

The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. Temple and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. The Owls should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but last Tuesday Temple sidestepped the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for a 76-72 win. The top scorers for Temple were forward Zach Hicks (14 points), guard Khalif Battle (13 points), and guard Damian Dunn (12 points).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Tigers as they fell 107-104 to the UCF Knights this past Wednesday. Guard Kendric Davis did his best for Memphis, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.

The Owls are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Temple is now 10-8 while Memphis sits at 12-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Temple is stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Temple, the Tigers enter the contest with 16.5 takeaways on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Memphis' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last nine games against Temple.