How to watch Temple vs. Missouri: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Temple vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Temple (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Current Records: Temple 6-1; Missouri 4-4
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers will take on the Temple Owls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liacouras Center. Mizzou staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers took down the Tigers 68-60. One thing holding Mizzou back was the mediocre play of G Mark Smith, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Temple also played a game with a lot of turnovers (26) and won 66-53 over the Davidson Wildcats. Temple's G Quinton Rose was one of the most active players for the team as he almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 11 boards, and nine assists.
When the two teams last met in last November, Mizzou and Temple were neck-and-neck, but Mizzou came up empty-handed with a 79-77 loss. Can the Tigers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2018 - Temple 79 vs. Missouri 77
