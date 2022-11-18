Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Temple

Current Records: Rutgers 3-0; Temple 1-2

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will square off against the Temple Owls at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. RU will be strutting in after a win while Temple will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Scarlet Knights were able to grind out a solid victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday, winning 73-65. RU got double-digit scores from four players: center Clifford Omoruyi (22), guard Derek Simpson (16), guard Cam Spencer (15), and forward Aundre Hyatt (12). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cam Spencer has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Temple was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 89-87 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Guard Damian Dunn did his best for Temple, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 44% of their total).

The Scarlet Knights' win brought them up to 3-0 while the Owls' loss pulled them down to 1-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: RU ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 50 on average. Less enviably, Temple has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.