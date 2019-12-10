How to watch Temple vs. Saint Joseph's: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Temple (home) vs. Saint Joseph's (away)

Current Records: Temple 6-2; Saint Joseph's 2-8

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Temple Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Liacouras Center. Saint Joseph's staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Villanova Wildcats took down the Hawks 78-66 on Saturday. F Lorenzo Edwards had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Temple also played a game with a lot of turnovers (32) and lost 64-54 to the Missouri Tigers.

The Hawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.40

Odds

The Owls are a big 12-point favorite against the Hawks.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last four games against Saint Joseph's.