How to watch Temple vs. Saint Joseph's: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Temple vs. Saint Joseph's basketball game
Who's Playing
Temple (home) vs. Saint Joseph's (away)
Current Records: Temple 6-2; Saint Joseph's 2-8
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Temple Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Liacouras Center. Saint Joseph's staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Villanova Wildcats took down the Hawks 78-66 on Saturday. F Lorenzo Edwards had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Temple also played a game with a lot of turnovers (32) and lost 64-54 to the Missouri Tigers.
The Hawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.40
Odds
The Owls are a big 12-point favorite against the Hawks.
Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Temple have won three out of their last four games against Saint Joseph's.
- Dec 01, 2018 - Temple 77 vs. Saint Joseph's 70
- Dec 09, 2017 - Temple 81 vs. Saint Joseph's 78
- Nov 30, 2016 - Temple 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 72
- Dec 13, 2015 - Saint Joseph's 66 vs. Temple 65
