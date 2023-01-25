Who's Playing

South Florida @ Temple

Current Records: South Florida 9-11; Temple 12-9

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulls and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Liacouras Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between South Florida and the UCF Knights this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as South Florida wrapped it up with an 85-72 win at home. Among those leading the charge for South Florida was guard Tyler Harris, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Temple escaped with a win on Sunday against the Houston Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55. Guard Damian Dunn (16 points) was the top scorer for Temple.

The wins brought the Bulls up to 9-11 and the Owls to 12-9. South Florida is 5-3 after wins this season, Temple 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won 11 out of their last 15 games against South Florida.