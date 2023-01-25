Who's Playing
South Florida @ Temple
Current Records: South Florida 9-11; Temple 12-9
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulls and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Liacouras Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between South Florida and the UCF Knights this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as South Florida wrapped it up with an 85-72 win at home. Among those leading the charge for South Florida was guard Tyler Harris, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Temple escaped with a win on Sunday against the Houston Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55. Guard Damian Dunn (16 points) was the top scorer for Temple.
The wins brought the Bulls up to 9-11 and the Owls to 12-9. South Florida is 5-3 after wins this season, Temple 6-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple have won 11 out of their last 15 games against South Florida.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Temple 68 vs. South Florida 64
- Mar 06, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. South Florida 47
- Feb 07, 2022 - South Florida 52 vs. Temple 49
- Mar 11, 2021 - South Florida 73 vs. Temple 71
- Feb 24, 2021 - Temple 65 vs. South Florida 47
- Feb 21, 2021 - South Florida 83 vs. Temple 76
- Mar 01, 2020 - South Florida 64 vs. Temple 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Temple 70 vs. South Florida 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Temple 82 vs. South Florida 80
- Feb 10, 2018 - Temple 73 vs. South Florida 55
- Mar 05, 2017 - Temple 72 vs. South Florida 60
- Feb 05, 2017 - Temple 83 vs. South Florida 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - Temple 79 vs. South Florida 62
- Feb 14, 2016 - Temple 77 vs. South Florida 65
- Jan 31, 2016 - Temple 70 vs. South Florida 63