Who's Playing

Tulane @ Temple

Regular Season Records: Tulane 13-14; Temple 17-11

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Temple Owls are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 11 at Dickies Arena in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Tulane will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the SMU Mustangs. The top scorer for Tulane was guard Jadan Coleman (19 points).

Meanwhile, Temple made easy work of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 75-47 victory. Temple's guard Damian Dunn looked sharp as he had 27 points and five assists along with nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tulane is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, the Green Wave were in the race but had to settle for second with a 75-70 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won ten out of their last 14 games against Tulane.