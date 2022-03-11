Who's Playing
Tulane @ Temple
Regular Season Records: Tulane 13-14; Temple 17-11
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave and the Temple Owls are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 11 at Dickies Arena in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Tulane will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the SMU Mustangs. The top scorer for Tulane was guard Jadan Coleman (19 points).
Meanwhile, Temple made easy work of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 75-47 victory. Temple's guard Damian Dunn looked sharp as he had 27 points and five assists along with nine boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Tulane is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, the Green Wave were in the race but had to settle for second with a 75-70 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Green Wave are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Temple have won ten out of their last 14 games against Tulane.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 70
- Feb 12, 2022 - Tulane 92 vs. Temple 83
- Jan 31, 2021 - Tulane 81 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Temple 65 vs. Tulane 57
- Feb 12, 2020 - Temple 72 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tulane 65 vs. Temple 51
- Mar 03, 2019 - Temple 80 vs. Tulane 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 67
- Mar 08, 2018 - Temple 82 vs. Tulane 77
- Feb 04, 2018 - Temple 83 vs. Tulane 76
- Dec 28, 2017 - Tulane 85 vs. Temple 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - Temple 86 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - Temple 79 vs. Tulane 71
- Mar 06, 2016 - Temple 64 vs. Tulane 56