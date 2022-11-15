Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Temple

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-2; Temple 1-1

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Temple Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Liacouras Center. Temple will be strutting in after a win while the Commodores will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Vanderbilt and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Friday was not particularly close, with Vanderbilt falling 60-48. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Vanderbilt was far and away the favorite. Guard Jordan Wright (12 points) was the top scorer for Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday the Owls sidestepped the Villanova Wildcats for a 68-64 victory. Damian Dunn was the offensive standout of the matchup for Temple, picking up 22 points.

The Commodores are now 0-2 while Temple sits at 1-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vanderbilt is ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 70.8 on average. Temple experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.60% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.