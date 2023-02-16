Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Temple

Current Records: Wichita State 13-12; Temple 14-12

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Wichita State Shockers will be on the road. Wichita State and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Liacouras Center. The Shockers will be strutting in after a win while Temple will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wichita State came out on top in a nail-biter against the SMU Mustangs on Sunday, sneaking past 91-89. Wichita State can attribute much of their success to forward Kenny Pohto, who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Temple came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, falling 86-77. One thing holding the Owls back was the mediocre play of guard Damian Dunn, who did not have his best game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 9-point finish.

The Shockers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Temple's defeat took them down to 14-12 while Wichita State's victory pulled them up to 13-12. If Wichita State want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Temple's guard Khalif Battle, who had 25 points along with five boards, and guard Hysier Miller, who had 15 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Wichita State have won five out of their last eight games against Temple.