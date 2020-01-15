How to watch Temple vs. Wichita State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Temple vs. Wichita State basketball game
Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Temple
Current Records: Wichita State 15-1; Temple 9-6
What to Know
The #16 Wichita State Shockers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Temple Owls at 9 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Wichita State is cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while Temple is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Shockers prevailed over the Connecticut Huskies 89-86 on Sunday. Wichita State got double-digit scores from four players: C Jaime Echenique (19), G Erik Stevenson (16), G Dexter Dennis (16), and G Jamarius Burton (13).
Meanwhile, Temple ended up a good deal behind the Tulane Green Wave when they played on Saturday, losing 65-51. The top scorer for Temple was G Quinton Rose (12 points).
The Shockers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-7-1 against the spread.
The Shockers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Owls when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with an 80-74 win. The Shockers' victory shoved the Owls out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Shockers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 135
Series History
Wichita State have won three out of their last five games against Temple.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Wichita State 80 vs. Temple 74
- Jan 06, 2019 - Temple 85 vs. Wichita State 81
- Mar 09, 2018 - Wichita State 89 vs. Temple 81
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wichita State 93 vs. Temple 86
- Feb 01, 2018 - Temple 81 vs. Wichita State 79
