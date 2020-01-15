How to watch Temple vs. Wichita State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Temple

Current Records: Wichita State 15-1; Temple 9-6

What to Know

The #16 Wichita State Shockers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Temple Owls at 9 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Wichita State is cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while Temple is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Shockers prevailed over the Connecticut Huskies 89-86 on Sunday. Wichita State got double-digit scores from four players: C Jaime Echenique (19), G Erik Stevenson (16), G Dexter Dennis (16), and G Jamarius Burton (13).

Meanwhile, Temple ended up a good deal behind the Tulane Green Wave when they played on Saturday, losing 65-51. The top scorer for Temple was G Quinton Rose (12 points).

The Shockers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-7-1 against the spread.

The Shockers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Owls when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with an 80-74 win. The Shockers' victory shoved the Owls out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Shockers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Wichita State have won three out of their last five games against Temple.