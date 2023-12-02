Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Austin Peay 3-5, Tennessee State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. They will take on the Austin Peay Governors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Tennessee State pushed their score all the way to 83 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 85-83.

Meanwhile, the Governors couldn't handle the Eagles on Wednesday and fell 61-50. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with Morehead State: they've now lost four in a row.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Governors, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Tennessee State lost to Austin Peay at home by a decisive 77-61 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Will Tennessee State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Austin Peay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.