Lindenwood Lions @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Lindenwood 7-9, Tennessee State 8-9

After two games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. The Tennessee State Tigers and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentry Center.

Last Saturday, the Tigers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-68 loss to the Eagles. Tennessee State has struggled against Morehead State recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Lions were able to grind out a solid win over the Redhawks on Thursday, taking the game 74-68.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 8-9 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for the Lions, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Tennessee State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Tennessee State's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 3-10, while Lindenwood is 5-8.

Tennessee State is a big 10-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Tennessee State has won both of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.