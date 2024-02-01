Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Morehead State 16-5, Tennessee State 12-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Morehead State is 8-2 against Tennessee State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gentry Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Morehead State sitting on three straight wins and Tennessee State on four.

On Saturday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Leathernecks, taking the game 64-50.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Panthers 64-60 on Saturday.

The Eagles' win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 16-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.6 points per game. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 12-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Morehead State and Tennessee State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Morehead State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid win over Tennessee State when the teams last played on January 6th, winning 78-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.