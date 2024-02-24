Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: SIUE 16-12, Tennessee State 16-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee State Tigers and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, Tennessee State's game was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 78-73 win over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, SIUE waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They slipped by the Golden Eagles 78-77.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 16-12. As for the Cougars, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-12.

Tennessee State strolled past the Cougars when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 100-85. Does Tennessee State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cougars turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.

  • Feb 18, 2023 - Tennessee State 100 vs. SIUE 85
  • Jan 05, 2023 - SIUE 81 vs. Tennessee State 72
  • Mar 02, 2022 - Tennessee State 77 vs. SIUE 62
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee State 81 vs. SIUE 65
  • Jan 27, 2022 - Tennessee State 75 vs. SIUE 70
  • Feb 04, 2021 - SIUE 68 vs. Tennessee State 60
  • Jan 21, 2021 - SIUE 67 vs. Tennessee State 65
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Tennessee State 79 vs. SIUE 74
  • Feb 21, 2019 - SIUE 85 vs. Tennessee State 84
  • Jan 25, 2018 - Tennessee State 85 vs. SIUE 57