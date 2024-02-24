Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: SIUE 16-12, Tennessee State 16-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee State Tigers and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, Tennessee State's game was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 78-73 win over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, SIUE waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They slipped by the Golden Eagles 78-77.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 16-12. As for the Cougars, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-12.

Tennessee State strolled past the Cougars when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 100-85. Does Tennessee State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cougars turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.